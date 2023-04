Jokic (calf) will take the floor Saturday versus the Jazz.

Head coach Mike Malone suggested this would likely be the case for Jokic, but Malone did mention that Jokic and the other starters would likely be limited to about a half of action. As a result, Jokic's fantasy value is likely not particularly high in daily formats, though he could be worth the half of production in some season-long formats.