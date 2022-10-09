Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Although Jokic is officially deemed questionable on the Nuggets' injury report, coach Michael Malone said Sunday that the center is doubtful to play. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team exercise caution for Monday's game, but Jokic's wrist injury isn't expected to impact his availability for the start of the regular season.