Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially out Monday vs. Mavericks

Jokic (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Jokic had to sit out Saturday's game with an ankle injury and will now miss his second consecutive contest. He's currently traveling with the team on their current six-game road trip and originally stated he hoped to play near the middle of the trip, so Friday's tilt with the Magic seems like a realistic possibility for a return. Either way, Jokic will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis despite likely missing the next few games at least. Mason Plumlee should pick up another start after posting 12 points, six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes Saturday.