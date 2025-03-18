Jokic (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Michael Malone noted a few hours before tipoff that he didn't expect Jokic to be available Monday, and the team has since downgraded the big man to out. Look for Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan to hold down the center position in Jokic's absence.