Jokic (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Jokic was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup, but coach Michael Malone said prior to the game that the center was closer to doubtful. The Nuggets have insisted that they'll be cautious with the 28-year-old, so it isn't very surprising to see him unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. DeAndre Jordan and Thomas Bryant should see increased run with Jokic and Zeke Nnaji (knee) out.
