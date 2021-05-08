Jokic delivered 24 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

Jokic ended just one assist shy from putting up what would've been his 16th triple-double of the season, and the star big man accomplished those numbers with great efficiency since he only missed two shots from the field all game long. Jokic has scored at least 24 points in seven of his last eight games but that shouldn't be much of a surprise, as he has delivered first-round value across all formats in what has been an MVP-level campaign for him.