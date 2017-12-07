Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out again Friday vs. Magic
Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Jokic will be missing a fourth straight game Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. According to coach Michael Malone, he remains optimistic that Jokic will return at some point during the team's current six-game road trip, which would mean the latest he could be back is next Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics. Look for another update once Jokic is back to practicing in full, though he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. The Wizards went with a small lineup that featured a frontcourt of Will Barton, Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried in their last game, with Mason Plumlee also seeing increased minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially out Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Traveling with team on six-game road trip•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: MRI results clean, out 'several' games•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Saturday, no timetable for return•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.