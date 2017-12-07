Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out again Friday vs. Magic

Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Jokic will be missing a fourth straight game Friday, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. According to coach Michael Malone, he remains optimistic that Jokic will return at some point during the team's current six-game road trip, which would mean the latest he could be back is next Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics. Look for another update once Jokic is back to practicing in full, though he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. The Wizards went with a small lineup that featured a frontcourt of Will Barton, Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried in their last game, with Mason Plumlee also seeing increased minutes.