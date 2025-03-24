Jokic (ankle) will not play Monday against the Bulls.
As expected, Jokic will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest. Head coach Michael Malone said Sunday that Jokic is expected to return at some point during Denver's homestand, however, putting a possible return against the Bucks on Wednesday on the table. DeAndre Jordan could draw another start after a strong showing versus Houston on Sunday.
