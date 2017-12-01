Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out for remainder of game Thursday
Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Jokic awkwardly rolled his ankle in the second quarter, forcing the big man to limp off to the locker room. It appears as if the Nuggets will opt for a smaller lineup in the second half of the contest as Will Barton was bumped up to the starting rotation to open the third quarter.
