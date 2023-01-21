Jokic (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Jokic was a late addition to Friday's injury report with a hamstring issue, and it is severe enough to keep him sidelined. He will now have a few days to recover before Sunday's matchup with the Thunder. In his absence, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan are candidates to see more minutes in the frontcourt.
