Jokic (wrist) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The back-to-back MVP will miss his second straight preseason contest due to a wrist injury. Jokic's next chance to take the court comes Wednesday during an exhibition matchup against the Clippers. The Nuggets open their regular season October 19 against the Jazz.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Still not practicing•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: MRI returns fine, out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets upgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unlikely to play Friday•