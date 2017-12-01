Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Saturday, no timetable for return

Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers and does not have a timetable for a return, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Though the Nuggets don't believe Jokic's left ankle injury is serious, they've ruled him out of Saturday's game a full day in advance and have not provided a timetable for a return -- neither of which are encouraging signs for a quick return. More updates on his status should be available as he works through a recovery. In the meantime, while he's absent, Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried will likely be the main beneficiaries, seemingly candidates to absorb most of Jokic's minutes at center. Darrell Arthur and Richard Jefferson could enter the rotation as well out of necessity, with Paul Millsap (wrist) out for an extended period of time and Wilson Chandler (back) nursing an injury and being labeled questionable for Saturday's tilt.