Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Saturday, no timetable for return
Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers and does not have a timetable for a return, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Though the Nuggets don't believe Jokic's left ankle injury is serious, they've ruled him out of Saturday's game a full day in advance and have not provided a timetable for a return -- neither of which are encouraging signs for a quick return. More updates on his status should be available as he works through a recovery. In the meantime, while he's absent, Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried will likely be the main beneficiaries, seemingly candidates to absorb most of Jokic's minutes at center. Darrell Arthur and Richard Jefferson could enter the rotation as well out of necessity, with Paul Millsap (wrist) out for an extended period of time and Wilson Chandler (back) nursing an injury and being labeled questionable for Saturday's tilt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out for remainder of game Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Headed to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Disappointing night in lopsided loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...