Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Tuesday
Jokic will not play in Denver's preseason contest against Portland on Tuesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, Jokic will not be available during the preseason opener for the Nuggets on Tuesday. Jokic is anticipated to miss at least a couple of preseason matchups this October to ensure he's fully healthy once the start of the regular season rolls around.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To take it easy during preseason•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge night in Game 7 loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Excels before fouling out•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Second straight triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Misses key free throw in fourth OT•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.