Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Tuesday

Jokic will not play in Denver's preseason contest against Portland on Tuesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

As expected, Jokic will not be available during the preseason opener for the Nuggets on Tuesday. Jokic is anticipated to miss at least a couple of preseason matchups this October to ensure he's fully healthy once the start of the regular season rolls around.

