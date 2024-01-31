Jokic (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Jokic is dealing with lower back pain and will miss his first game since Nov. 27. DeAndre Jordan started in Jokic's absence during that contest and turned back the clock with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. Peyton Watson is also a candidate for increased playing time versus Oklahoma City, while Jokic's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Portland.