Jokic closed with 31 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-84 loss to New York.

Jokic left the contest and headed to the locker room in the second quarter after getting poked in the eye, but he was able to return after halftime and put up a big third period, scoring 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Despite that strong individual effort, the Nuggets fell behind New York by 32 points heading into the fourth, so coach Michael Malone elected to rest his star big man for the entire final quarter. Jokic still managed to hit the 30-point mark for the fourth straight contest and posted his eighth straight double-double, though he also turned the ball over seven times in just 27 minutes.