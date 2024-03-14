Jokic provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 100-88 victory over the Heat.

It was just the sixth time this season Jokic has attempted less than 10 field goals in a game, though he managed to lead his team in assists Wednesday. It was the 54th double-double of the season for the two-time MVP and he sits second in the NBA in that category behind Domantas Sabonis. Jokic is averaging 27.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting (including 40.0 percent from three on 2.5 3PA/G), 12.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals over 38.3 minutes per game in March.