Jokic produced 21 points (10-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, 15 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 win over the Wizards.

Jokic made history Thursday, as he finished with an impressive triple-double while also making each of his field goals -- he became the first player in NBA history to achieve that goal. Jokic ranks fourth in NBA history with 121 regular-season triple-doubles. He trails only Magic Johnson (138), Oscar Robertson (181) and Russell Westbrook (198) on the all-time list. Jokic is also averaging 26.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game on the season.