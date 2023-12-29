Jokic accumulated 26 points (11-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jokic saw less playing time than usual Thursday with the Nuggets holding a commanding lead, but he still managed to post his first triple-double since Dec. 14 while putting together a perfect showing from the floor. The 28-year-old has remained a consistent threat to at least post double-doubles recently, averaging 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 33.4 minutes per game over 14 appearances in December.