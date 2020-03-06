Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Perseveres in face of early fouls
Jokic finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.
Jokic picked up his fourth foul early in the third, sentencing himself to the bench for the rest of the quarter (and then some). He also committed six turnovers, but in the end Jokic stepped up in the closing stages of the contest and flirted with a triple-double.
