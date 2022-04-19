Jokic was ejected from Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Warriors on Monday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. He finishes the night with 26 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes.

The game was already well in hand by the time Jokic picked up his second technical foul, as the Warriors did an excellent job of frustrating the reigning MVP. He'll need to return to his usual high level of play in Game 3 if Denver has any hope of turning this series around.