Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays 20 minutes in blowout loss

Jokic recorded eight points (2-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors leaped out to a 103-76 lead after the third quarter, so there was seemingly little reason to wind Jokic for the team's next contest. It's hard to take anything away from Saturday's game in regards to the big man's season, but it's obvious coach Michael Malone is not hesitant about pulling his starters once the game gets out of hand.