Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes in loss
Jokic had 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Jokic was in early foul trouble Saturday, finishing the game with just 22 minutes of playing time. He still managed to put up a gem of a line, albeit attempting just 11 field goals. This was a tough loss for the Nuggets who continue to battle for the number one seed in the Western Conference. The team hits the road for a three-game swing, facing the Spurs on Monday, a game in which Jokic will look to reassert himself.
