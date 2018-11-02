Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes Thursday

Jokic had just four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 victory over Cleveland.

After struggling early, the Nuggets turned things around to come away with a comfortable 19 point victory. Jokic, along with a number of the other starters, saw very limited minutes as the bench got things done in the second half. While the low production is hard to swallow, those who have rostered him will have to take it on the chin and move on. The Nuggets will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday and all things would point to Jokic seeing his normal allotment of playing time for that one.