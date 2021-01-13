Jokic scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go with 11 assists, eight rebounds, seven steals and one block across 34 minutes in a 122-116 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Jokic was kept in check in the second half after scoring 15 points before halftime. Denver held a 16-point going into the third quarter, but a strong performance from Kevin Durant and company stole the win from Jokic, who added just four points in the fourth, and the Nuggets down the stretch. The center has logged at least a double-double in each game this season, achieving a triple-double in four of his outings.