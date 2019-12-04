Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Poor offensive production

Jokic had 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and five turnovers in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 loss against the Lakers.

Jokic hasn't reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last five games, while doing it just once over his last eight appearances. He continues to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but his numbers overall have decreased compared to last season. He will aim to turn things around Thursday on the road against the Knicks.