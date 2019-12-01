Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Poor production continues in loss

Jokic had just seven points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 loss to the Kings.

Jokic was made to look average during Saturday's loss, with Richaun Holmes moving him around the court with ease. Fitness and game-shape continue to be a sticking point for Jokic and Holmes was able to take full advantage. Jokic is just the 40th ranked player this season, a long way from where he was being drafted. There is no way you are trading him for anything more than a top-30 player and so you simply need to hang on and hope he can play himself out of his current funk.