Jokic amassed 44 points (16-28 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.

Jokic extended his combo double-double/triple-double streak to eight games in the loss, and even a monstrous total from the big man wasn't enough to fend off a furious fourth-quarter rally from the Kings. Jokic has been spectacular over 16 games this season, averaging 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.