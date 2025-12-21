Jokic logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Rockets.

The perennial MVP candidate led the Nuggets in scoring on the afternoon, but he failed to record at least a double-double for only the third time in 27 games this season. Jokic's seven boards tied his season low, while his five dimes were his lowest output in that category so far in 2025-26. He has scored more than 20 points in 10 straight games, averaging 29.1 points, 10.9 boards, 10.1 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.