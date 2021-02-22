Jokic had 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 4Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

The Nuggets shot 51.2 percent as a team and drilled 16 threes, but it wasn't enough, as the Hawks were able to neutralize Jokic and hold him under 20 points for just the fourth time in his last 20 games. Jokic's four turnovers were his most in any game since Jan. 29.