Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts 15 points, 11 assists

Jokic managed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the 76ers.

Jokic kept feeding Will Barton early before eventually getting himself involved. Jokic's laissez-faire style of play aids his ability to amass high assist totals, but fantasy owners are likely hoping he takes his game (and effort) to another level as the campaign continues.