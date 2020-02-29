Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts 21 in loss

Jokic tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 132-103 loss to the Clippers.

Although the Nuggets have the talent to go far in the playoffs, they were no match for a Clippers team that's finally healthy across the board. The team's dependence on Jokic could prove to be a detriment as they make a playoff run, especially when you consider the quality frontcourts that populate the Western Conference. Friday marks the fourth-straight game where the usually-prolific center failed to record a double-double. He faces another stiff test against the Raptors on Sunday.