Jokic contributed 30 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 win over the Celtics.

Jokic led the team in scoring, rebounds and assists en route to his second consecutive triple-double. Jokic has tallied at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in four games this season.