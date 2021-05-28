Jokic tallied 36 points (12-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 win over the Blazers.

The 26-year-old has been on fire over his first three playoff games, averaging 36.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 three-pointers on 57.7 percent field-goal shooting in that span. The Nuggets are up 2-1 in the series thanks in large part to Jokic's outstanding play. The sixth-year center will look to keep up his impressive all-around play in Game 4 on Saturday.