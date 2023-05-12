Jokic finished with 32 points (13-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 win over the Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic recorded his third triple-double of the series and fifth of the current postseason run across 11 contests. The star big man also has five double-doubles, and his dominant play on both ends of court has transformed him into the most decisive player in the playoffs so far, even above the likes of Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis. Jokic is averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game in the playoffs, and now the Nuggets will wait for the Lakers or Warriors as their opponents in the Western Conference Finals.