Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts another triple-double

Jokic had 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Rockets.

Jokic has embraced a bigger responsibility on offense considering the absences of Paul Millsap (knee) and Jamal Murray (ankle), as well as Gary Harris returned to the lineup only a few games ago. He has two triple-doubles and six straight double-doubles, averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game over that span. He should remain Denver's main offensive threat Tuesday at Memphis.