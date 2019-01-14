Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts career-high scoring total
Jokic recorded a career-high 40 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-113 win over Portland.
Jokic continues to tear through January and is now up to averages of 27.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists over his last eight games. In that span, he's shooting 54 percent from the field, 81 percent from the line and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc on 4.8 attempts per game.
