Jokic racked up 36 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 21 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Rockets.

Jokic has been on a tear to begin the 2023-24 campaign, posting double-doubles in every appearance while also notching four triple-doubles. Two of those triple-doubles have come over the last three games, and he's also scored at least 35 points in three consecutive matchups. Sunday's performance also marked just the 14th time in Jokic's career that he's grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game. The 28-year-old's dominance hasn't been particularly surprising, but he's been operating with a consistency that has rewarded fantasy managers who managed to get him at the top of their draft boards.