Jokic recorded 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 assists and nine rebounds across 29 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 115-103 win over the 76ers.

Though the final score wasn't lopsided, the Nuggets held a commanding lead entering the fourth quarter, allowing Jokic to pick up some extra rest. Even with lesser time on the court than normal, Jokic narrowly missed out on his fifth triple-double of the season. The center is still averaging a triple-double for the campaign (24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.0 assists) while shooting a blistering 58.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.