Jokic recorded 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and 12 assists in 29 minutes in the 115-103 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Jokic was handed limited minutes and still performed in the blowout win Saturday. The center continued his dominant form against a shorthanded Philly rotation. Jokic is averaging a double-double per game this season and typically has more points if he rebounds more in a game, whereas if he has more assists he is going to be scoring less. This will all be based on matchup and game-script however and the center will have another viable matchup at the Knicks on Sunday.