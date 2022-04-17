Jokic totaled 25 points (12-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to Golden State.

Jokic unsurprisingly was the Nuggets' top performer in the contest, leading Denver in points and rebounds while tying for the team lead in assists. The big stat line wasn't enough to overcome a balanced Warriors effort, however, putting the Nuggets into an 0-1 series hole. Denver will likely need Jokic to be even more dominant moving forward to compete against a talented Golden State squad with title aspirations.