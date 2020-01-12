Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts double-double

Jokic had 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss against the Cavaliers.

Jokic has two double-doubles over his last four games, and he has been filling the stat sheet admirably over that span with averages of 28.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during that four-game stretch. Jokic has also topped the 20-point mark four times in his last six outings, and he recovered his role as Denver's go-to guy on offense despite an early-season slump during most of November and early December.