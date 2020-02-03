Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts impressive triple-double

Jokic exploded for 39 points (16-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 128-123 overtime loss at Detroit.

Jokic has been an elite fantasy player over the last few weeks, and the numbers support that claim. Since Jan. 22, Jokic has three triple-doubles and four double-doubles in seven games, and he is averaging 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists during that stretch. The Serbian big man has been tasked with an increased responsibility on offense due to the continous absences of both Paul Millsap (knee) and Jamal Murray (ankle), but he is embracing the role thus far.