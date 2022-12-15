Jokic produced 43 points (17-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 victory over the Wizards.

Jokic was nearly unstoppable inside the arc, going 17-for-18 on two-point attempts. The reigning back-to-back MVP nabbed a season-high five steals and recorded his first 40-point game of the campaign after posting three such performances last season. Jokic's scoring has been down a touch this season, but he's coming on strong in that area, registering 30-plus points in four of his past five contests.