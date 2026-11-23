Jokic recorded 37 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and a block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 151-145 overtime win over the Bulls.

Jokic got off to a fast start Sunday, logging 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the first quarter alone. His dominance continued throughout the game, as he logged a game-high 18 rebounds and a team-high 11 assists to go along with a season-high 37 points. The star big man has now posted four triple-doubles this season.