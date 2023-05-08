Jokic notched 53 points (20-30 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic converted a stunning 66.6 percent of his 30 shot attempts, which marked his highest total of the season in the category. The Suns shot almost 57 percent from the floor, which limited Jokic's rebound opportunities, but Jokic completed his line with 11 assists, achieving his seventh consecutive double-double.