Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts second straight triple-double
Jokic racked up 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 28 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Jokic couldn't get it going with his shot Thursday evening, missing all five of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he turned in a monster final line for the second straight contest. He's now turned in back-to-back triple-doubles, an impressive feat for any player in the league. Jokic is averaging an impressive 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.2 dimes over the course of his previous five games, and he'll continue to serve as one of Denver's top weapons on both ends of the court moving forward.
