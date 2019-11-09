Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts strong double-double
Jokic had 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.
After three straight games without a double-double, Jokic turned things around and finished just four assists shy of his third triple-double of the season. Jokic will aim to build on this performance ahead of Sunday's road matchup at Minnesota.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Matches season low in points•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Appears disengaged Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Second triple-double of the year•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles despite foul issues•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates in limited minutes•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.