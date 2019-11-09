Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts strong double-double

Jokic had 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.

After three straight games without a double-double, Jokic turned things around and finished just four assists shy of his third triple-double of the season. Jokic will aim to build on this performance ahead of Sunday's road matchup at Minnesota.