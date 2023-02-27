Jokic supplied 40 points (14-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Jokic was held under 20 points in two of his three appearances prior to Sunday's matchup, but he bounced back in the team's overtime win. He scored at least 40 points for the fifth time this season and now has triple-doubles in eight of his last 11 appearances. Across that span, he's averaged 23.7 points, 14.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.