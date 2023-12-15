Jokic provided 26 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 victory over the Nets.
After being ejected from Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Jokic bounced back Thursday with his third triple-double over his first seven appearances in December. While the 28-year-old has been tossed from two games to begin the 2023-24 campaign, he's been consistently dominant for the Nuggets. Over his seven appearances this month, he's averaged 22.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.0 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.
