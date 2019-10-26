Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts triple-double in win
Jokic had 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal during Denver's 108-107 win over Phoenix this Friday.
The Serbian center needed just two games to register his first triple-double of the season, although he had foul trouble once again -- he has committed four in his first two outings this season. Due to his pivotal role on the Nuggets' offensive scheme and versatility, Jokic is a triple-double threat on a nightly basis and should be good for, at least, a double-double every time he steps on the floor. The Nuggets will visit the Kings on Friday.
